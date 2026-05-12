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CIF-SS Boys Tennis quarterfinal resuts: Dos Pueblos and San Marcos both advance

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Local tennis teams survive and advance
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Published 12:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Dos Pueblos and San Marcos both served up CIF-Southern Section road quarterfinal wins in boys tennis.

In Division 4 DP wins at Cerritos 10-8 and will host El Segundo in a semifinal match on Wednesday, May 13th.

In Division 5 San Marcos wins at Golden Valley 12-6 and the Royals are home in Wednesday's semifinals against Aliso Niguel. Braden Stewart and Eliot Gray went 2-1 in singles matches. Levi Reece and Nico Holve swept their doubles matches 3-0.

Thacher beat El Toro in Division 6 13-5 and will travel to Long Beach Wilson in a semifinal match.

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Mike Klan

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