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“Meet Me in Old Town Goleta” Block Party includes FIFA Watch Party, too

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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today at 1:09 am
Published 1:00 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) The "Meet Me in Old Town Goleta" block party" is back.

The block party off Hollister Ave. on Wednesday evening included live music by Equipo Elite.

Kids had a chance to make bubbles and play games and jump in bounce houses while parents checked out information booths.

Soccer fans of all ages wore their favorite team jerseys to cheer on FIFA matches on screens outside and inside La Hacienda Restaurant.

Councilmembers Luz Reyes-Martin and James Kyriaco watched Mexico vs. Czechia.

"It is great, it is wonderful to see so many people out enjoying the summer night and seeing neighbors and kids and families from all over Goleta just having a good time, " said Reyes-Martin.

The block party was the second of the month.

The city of Goleta partnered with the Santa Barbara south coast chamber of Commerce to host the event.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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