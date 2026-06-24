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Environment & Energy

Junior Lifeguards Commit to Beach Clean Up Projects Locally and Beyond

Junior Lifeguards are committing to local clean up projects and also when they are on vacations.
Tidy Seas
Junior Lifeguards are committing to local clean up projects and also when they are on vacations.
By
New
Published 11:06 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Whether they are home or on vacation, Junior Lifeguards are cleaning their environment after a presentation on the Carpinteria shores Wednesday morning.

Organized by the non-profit Tidy Seas in coordination with the Carpinteria Parks and Recreation, the kids were out with pickers and buckets to find even the smallest pieces of trash and microplastics.

This effort is before 4th of July celebrations, and additional cleans up are planned afterwards.

 It was a partnership between Tidy Seas, Mountain Air Sports, the Santa Barbara Landing, and the City of Carpinteria. 

Volunteers are taught to take these projects on the road when they are on vacation and carry the message forward from the Central Coast where environmental stewardship is in the forefront.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today)

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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