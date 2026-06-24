Santa Barbara Unified Employees Get First Dibs in New Housing Project

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – New housing will soon available for Santa Barbara Unified School District employees as the Board of Education moves forward with the development of 106 affordable apartments in the Eastern Goleta Valley.

The housing development, known as the Tatum Project, was recently approved by the district to use a 3.65-acre portion of land off Hollister Avenue to combat the high cost of living for local teachers and school staff.

The land was once owned by Disney executive, Donn B Tatum, hence the name the Tatum Project.

The designated land wedged between El Camino Elementary and San Marcos High School was previously sold to a private developer, but was repurchased by the district for roughly $7.4 million. A 99-year lease was signed with housing developer, FLT San Simeon Oaks – The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will be managing the property now owned by the district.

The district says 106 units are set to be constructed, 97 of which will be reserved specifically for Santa Barbara Unified employees, the remaining units will be offered to employees from other local districts and non-profits.

These units will be "income-restricted, with rent geared toward households earning around 60% of the area median income."

"Great schools are built by people and people need stable, affordable places to call home," said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District in a press release. "We are committed to making that possible. This project reflects a simple conviction: the educators who dedicate their careers to the children of Santa Barbara deserve to live here, too. "

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