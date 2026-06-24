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Local Forecast

Warm Thursday, tracking a cooldown

KEYT
By
Published 2:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm and in the 70s again Thursday with steady onshore flow.

Clouds will likely stick around late for south and west facing coasts.

Winds will increase Friday through the weekend.

A cooling system from the northwest will drop closer to our area by Sunday causing temperatures to fall into the 60s.

Below average conditions will hold into July.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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