Liberty High student arrested for having a folding knife on campus Thursday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 17-year-old Liberty High student was arrested Thursday morning for having a pocket knife while on campus.

On Oct. 10, around 9:50 a.m., a School Resource Officer responded to Liberty High School for a report of a juvenile displaying a knife in the parking lot on campus stated a press release about the arrest from the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, a small group of students confronted each other in the parking lot prompting a report to law enforcement of a potential fight and the principal was able to narrow down the information to two students.

Per school policy and at the school's request, both students were patted down for weapons and one of the students was found to have a folding pocket knife in his pocket detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

The 17-year-old student was arrested for PC 626.10-Possession of a Weapon on School Ground and he was transported to San Luis Obispo Juvenile Hall shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-529-7867 or texting "SLOTIPS" to 274637.