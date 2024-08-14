Former SLO County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to seven months for physically abusing inmate

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On Wednesday, Joshua Fischer, a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy, was sentenced to seven months in federal prison for physically abusing an inmate at the Intake Release Center in November of 2018.

Fischer pleaded guilty on Apr. 2 to one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law and part of his plea agreement required he not seek future employment in law enforcement detailed the Department of Justice in a press release about the sentencing.

On Nov. 18, 2018, Fischer was a correctional deputy assigned to the Intake Release Center in San Luis Obispo between January of 2017 and December of 2018 stated the Department of Justice.

According to the Department of Justice, Fischer instructed a female inmate to exit her cell and enter an adjacent cell while on duty.

The shirtless inmate argued with Fischer, turned away from him, crossed her arms over her chest, and attempted to reenter her cell when Fischer grabbed her by her hair and pulled her to the ground explained the Department of Justice.

Fischer then dragged the inmate by her hair for several feet and forcible placed her into the adjacent cell before closing the cell door stated the Department of Justice.

According to the Department of Justice, Fischer authored a report about the incident on a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office computer entitled "11-18-18 [victim's last name] what a drag".

In his plea agreement, Fischer admitted he knew his use of force was unreasonable and unnecessary and that he acted willfully with the intent to deprive the inmate of her right to be free from the use of excessive force by a law enforcement officer explained the Department of Justice.

Fischer's employment with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was terminated before charges connected to the incident were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California shared the Department of Justice.