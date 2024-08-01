CHP identifies two victims killed in July head-on crash in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. – California Highway Patrol identified the two people killed in a head-on crash last week in Templeton as Helmut Stich, 83, and Karen Stich, 72, both of Paso Robles.

The crash happened just after midnight on July 23 on Highway 46, about four miles east of Highway 41.

CHP reported the two fatalities came from one car, a 2020 Hyundai, and the person with major injuries was driving a 2005 Ford F350.

Around 12:03 a.m., the Hyundai was driving westbound on Highway 46, but crossed into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass the tractor tailer in front of them. When they crossed over, they crashed with the Ford F350 driver at an unknown speed, reported CHP.

The Stichs were killed upon impact according to CHP, and later, the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office identified the victims and notified the next of kin.

CHP said impairment was not suspected to be a contributing factor.