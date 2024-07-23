Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two people killed, one seriously injured in head-on crash Monday night in Templeton

Published 7:57 am

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Monday night in Templeton, according to the Templeton California Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 46, about four miles east of Highway 41.

CHP reported the two fatalities came from one car, a 2020 Hyundai, and the person with major injuries was driving a 2005 Ford F350.

Around 12:03 a.m., the Hyundai was driving westbound on Highway 46, but crossed into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass the tractor tailer in front of them. When they crossed over, they crashed with the Ford F350 driver at an unknown speed, reported CHP.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were killed upon impact, and their identities are currently being withheld pending next of kin. CHP said impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

This crash is still under investigation.

