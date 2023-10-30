Fresno man pleads guilty on Monday to murdering Arroyo Grande woman in November of 2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Monday that Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles of Fresno pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Marion Jeanine Vore of Arroyo Grande.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Mendibles is scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Jan. 9, 2024, at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and faces up to 25 years to life in state prison.

The original crime occurred at a residence in Arroyo Grande late in the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020 detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office explain that this case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.