Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fresno man pleads guilty on Monday to murdering Arroyo Grande woman in November of 2020

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:51 pm
Published 6:16 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Monday that Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles of Fresno pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Marion Jeanine Vore of Arroyo Grande.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Mendibles is scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Jan. 9, 2024, at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and faces up to 25 years to life in state prison.

The original crime occurred at a residence in Arroyo Grande late in the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020 detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office explain that this case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
crime and convictions
KEYT
murder in the first degree
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content