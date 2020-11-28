Fresno man arrested for murder in connection to Arroyo Grande suspicious death investigation

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a Fresno man for murder Friday night after finding a woman dead in her home in rural Arroyo Grande.

The investigation began around 5:08 p.m. Friday after deputies responded to reports of a trespassing on the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane.

When crews decided to conduct a welfare check at a nearby residence, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as 77-year-old Jeanine Vore, dead inside from an "apparent homicide."

Detectives immediately began investigating the death as suspicious. A "Be On The Lookout" bulletin was issued to law enforcement regarding a suspect who witnesses said they saw flee the scene in a vehicle.

Hours later, just before 10 p.m., deputies working in the South County area spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the northbound Highway 101 near 4th Street in Pismo Beach.

During that stop, an 18-year-old Fresno man was contacted and ultimately arrested on murder charges. He has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Deputies said there is no further threat to the community at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on Friday night who believes they saw the suspect to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.slotips.org.