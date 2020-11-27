SLO County Sheriff investigating suspicious death in rural Arroyo Grande

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death in rural Arroyo Grande Friday night.

The investigating began around 6 p.m. on the 2700 block of Chamisal Lane.

The sheriff's office is not releasing many details at this time, however, they expect to be on scene investigating for a couple more hours.

No traffic restrictions are in place in the immediate area.

