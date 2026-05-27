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Carpinteria Cannabis Growers Appeal What Could  Be a Shut Down of Their Farms

Six cannabis growers in the Carpinteria Valley have appealed a license issue after failing to meet a county deadline.
KEYT
Six cannabis growers in the Carpinteria Valley have appealed a license issue after failing to meet a county deadline.
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today at 1:45 pm
Published 3:19 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) -  Some Carpinteria area cannabis growers have been unable to meet tough new rules by Santa Barbara county.

Six of the nine cannabis operators in the Carpinteria Valley that were served with notices to revoke their licenses are appealing the decision by Santa Barbara county officials, according to Supervisor Roy Lee's office in the First District.

The county gave the operators a deadline of March 18th, and months to make the adjustments or to add equipment that could reduce the cannabis odors with specific carbon air scrubbers.

In April, the license inspections showed two businesses are now in compliance and one as found without  an operating license.

The other six did not comply but are able to operate up to 60 more days while their appeals are heard.

The cannabis farms are in the county's area and there are no growers within the City of Carpinteria where many of the odors are detected.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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