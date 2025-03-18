Scrubbing equipment could soon be required for cannabis growers to reduce odors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the more frequent complaints to government leaders in the Carpinteria Valley has been the odor of cannabis coming from numerous growers in the area.

The County of Santa Barbara has been looking at solutions to both address the citizen complaints and not hinder the grower's operations and investments.

The Board of Supervisors is voting to require indoor cannabis growers to have carbon scrubbers as part of a clean air process through modern technology.

If passed, it would give the growers 12 months to implement the process and equipment but also time to file an extension.

Supporters say the odors, for years, have been a nuisance over a wide area of the valley. It can get into the city limits but this is not an issue the City of Carpinteria has control over directly since it is in the county area.

There are no cannabis greenhouses within the city limits.

Some growers have said they are working on odor reduction plans, but the ordinance would have an overall impact, not a piecemeal approach.

For more information refer to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Agenda.