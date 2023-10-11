Woman killed after being struck by a train in Pismo Beach Wednesday afternoon

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a train while walking on the tracks along Frady Lane and the Highway 101 overpass.

According to Pismo Beach Police Department, officers responded to the call of a pedestrian struck by a train around 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Coroner's Investigators are now working to identify the pedestrian described as a white female adult in her late 30s relay Pismo Beach Police Department.

After an investigation, officers determined that the woman was walking northbound in the middle of the tracks and despite attempts to warn the woman and stop the train, she was struck and declared dead at the scene due to her injuries detail Pismo Beach Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.