San Luis Obispo County
today at 6:20 pm
Published 6:38 pm

Paso Robles, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and other state police agencies receive “swatting” hoax active shooter calls

Paso Robles Police Department

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Local police agencies state-wide received "swatting" hoax calls on Wednesday about active shooters in their area, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

In Paso Robles, the local Police Department received a single call about an active shooter at Allegretto Vineyard Resort around 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

After an investigation of the business and surrounding area, Paso Robles Police determined there was no active threat and that the call originated from a New Mexico-based number.

Paso Robles Police detail they received information from multiple other California law enforcement agencies that they too had responded to hoax calls about active shooters at area hotels and resorts.

Notifications from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara, Los Gatos, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach, and other California agencies joined Paso Robles's Police in discovering the faux shooter calls.

This is an ongoing investigation and Paso Robles Police Department ask anyone with information about this incident give them a call at 805-237-6464.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

