SLO Food Bank CEO on impacts of inflation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The pandemic followed by inflation has been a "one-two punch" for the SLO Foodbank. CEO Garret Olson says people who once donated to the food bank are now clients.

Olson says they are seeing a rapid ramp-up of people in need that mirrors the ramp up at the start of the pandemic. Those in need, and those in a position to donate or volunteer can visit https://www.slofoodbank.org/

Seventy percent of the funding for the SLO Food Bank come from local donations.

Olson also points out federal funding is available for people to buy food through CalFresh. "It's money that's available for people to purchase the food that they want at grocery stores and farmers markets," Olson said. "A single person who qualifies for CalFresh can get as much as $250 a month for groceries.