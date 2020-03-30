SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill provides update after hospitalization, FBI investigation

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill says he is working on getting healthy after he was hospitalized earlier this month after a suicide attempt.

Hill, who recently won re-election in a hotly contested supervisor's race, was hospitalized on March 12.

Hill said in a statement that he began to feel depressed in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

"I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding. I’ll have more to say later, but right now my main focus is on restoring my health so I can return to the job I love." San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill

In the statement, Hill also touches on a pending investigation involving the FBI.

The agency served a search warrant at SLO County Government Center on March 11 and later served warrants at a home in Pismo Beach and a third undisclosed location.

Hill says he is unable to comment on the investigation but says he is cooperating with their inquiries.

He ends his statement by calling for members of the community to look out for one another during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"In situations like this, it’s easy to become isolated and suffused with anxiety. It can take a toll. Please look out for each other. Especially those who are most vulnerable. These are demanding times. " San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill

If you are having suicidal thoughts you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.