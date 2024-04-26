Dignity Health reaches new multi-year agreement with Aetna

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. - Dignity Health and Aetna reached an agreement on a multi-year contract allowing members to maintain in-network access to Aetna services in the state.

Members from San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande and other Dignity Health clinics across the Central Coast will now benefit from this agreement in place.

This includes French Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center among others.

“We are committed to serving Aetna members with access to quality, convenient, affordable care through our network of providers,” said Cathy Hughes, Aetna vice president and chief network officer for the Western and South Central region. “We are pleased to reach an agreement with Dignity Health that enables us to continue working together to meet the health care needs of our members.”

For more information, Aetna members can call the number on their member card.