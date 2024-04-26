Skip to Content
California

Dignity Health reaches new multi-year agreement with Aetna

Dignity Health French Hospital
By
Published 1:20 pm

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. - Dignity Health and Aetna reached an agreement on a multi-year contract allowing members to maintain in-network access to Aetna services in the state.

Members from San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande and other Dignity Health clinics across the Central Coast will now benefit from this agreement in place.

This includes French Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center among others.

“We are committed to serving Aetna members with access to quality, convenient, affordable care through our network of providers,” said Cathy Hughes, Aetna vice president and chief network officer for the Western and South Central region. “We are pleased to reach an agreement with Dignity Health that enables us to continue working together to meet the health care needs of our members.”

For more information, Aetna members can call the number on their member card.

Article Topic Follows: California
aetna
arroyo grande
Dignity Health
French Hospital Medical Center
KEYT
medical
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content