Santa Barbara - South County

Canned food pyramid and trapeze event will bring in mid-year help to the Unity Shoppe

A spring Unity Shoppe food pyramid an trapeze event is set for Saturday in Santa Barbara.
Unity Shoppe
By
Published 11:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – There will be a Spring boost for the Unity Shoppe this weekend with a canned food pyramid.

It takes place at the Santa Barbara Trapeze site at 110 East Cota Street. Collection points around Santa Barbara have been filling up with donations leading up to the final event called the Trapeze Talent Showcase, Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Donations at this site should include items such as: beans, canned meats, soups, stews, rice, cereal, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The Unity Shoppe is committed to providing resources such as groceries, clothing and other essentials to Santa Barbara County residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, life transitions, natural disasters, or health crises.

For more information go to: info@unityshoppe.org

John Palminteri

