Final SLO County vote totals are in as county sees record turnout

Local Politics

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The final San Luis Obispo County vote totals from the California Primary have been received and the results of the votes have been certified.

The Super Tuesday election numbers show a record turnout in San Luis Obispo County, with the majority of voters opting for mail-in ballots versus traditional voting at polling stations.

Among the final tallies, all county supervisor incumbents secured re-election.

A highly-contentious race between incumbent District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill and his opponent Stacy Korsgaden resulted in a win for Hill. One of the most hotly contested races in the state, the race drew national attention after a series of offensive robocalls were made to voters in the district.

Hill won re-election but his future role appears uncertain after he was hospitalized earlier this month and was later absent for the most recent Board of Supervisors meetings.

Other close races include the Measure A-20 vote in Oceano, which looked to fund the Five Cities Fire Authority to ensure the city did not lose emergency services from the agency. That measure fell just 11 votes short of the required two-thirds majority needed to pass.

The most noteworthy totals released from the county shows a record number of voters who participated in the primary.

The County saw 176,343 registered voters, a record-setting number. Of those registered voters, 111,239 (63.08%) participated in the March 3 primary. That total is higher than the statewide turnout (46%).

The majority of SLO County voters opted to vote by mail. 88,082 voters (79.2%) mailed in their ballots, the highest number of vote by mail ballots cast during a primary election. 23,157 voted at the polls.

The final official results can be found online.