Measure A to fund 5 Cities Fire in Oceano falls by 11 votes

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - Measure A-20 in Oceano has failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass. The measure fell only 11 votes short of passing.

The measure looked to raise tax funds so that Oceano could continue to receive coverage from the Five Cities Fire Authority.

In 2019, other cities covered by the Five Cities Fire Authority had looked to revoke Oceano from the coverage area due to a perceived "unfair" financial burden on surrounding cities.

Organizers of the measure confirmed to our newsroom that the measure fell by only 11 votes. They say they could demand a recall as soon as Thursday, prior to the March 30 deadline.

The loss of Five Cities Fire Authority will force Oceano to find new emergency services for the community.

Oceano will not lose coverage immediately. It will remain under the coverage of the fire authority through June 30, 2021.

Calfire has been floated as a possible alternative for FCFA. That agency already has a 3,200-square-mile service area.