Tickets on the Rise for Parking Violators in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you've come back to your car to find a parking ticket this year in Santa Barbara, you may not be alone. The numbers have shot up.

The Santa Barbara Police department says after some staff shortages in recent years, all positions are filled on the parking enforcement team.

This year tickets are already up six percent. This includes overtime, red and yellow (commercial) zone violations, expired registration, no front license plates and parking where it's off limits during street sweeping days.

Just in the time frame from July through September the number was 13, 352 tickets.

