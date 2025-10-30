Skip to Content
Safety

Sheriff to Spend Out Active Pre-Halloween Enforcement in Isla Vista

The Isla Vista Food Patrol office will be increasing its staffing over the Halloween weekend.
John Palminteri
The Isla Vista Food Patrol office will be increasing its staffing over the Halloween weekend.
By
New
today at 3:47 pm
Published 5:34 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - The first round of Halloween numbers from the Isla Vista area are in from festivites that happened last weekend.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department the weekend roundup included:

  • 17 arrests
  • 80 citations
  • 47 medical patients
  • 31 transferred to local hospitals

Two Surron electric motorcycles were impounded and the riders were cited for riding them illegally and into crowds on Del Playa Drive.

Extra Sheriff patrols will be out again tonight through the weekend in the college town.

There will be many rules in place including a Festival Ordinance with a ban on loud and live music.

Alternative activities by the Recreation and Park Department are set up with a family friendly design around a Pumpkin Patch festival event tonight and Halloween night.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.