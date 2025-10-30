Sheriff to Spend Out Active Pre-Halloween Enforcement in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - The first round of Halloween numbers from the Isla Vista area are in from festivites that happened last weekend.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department the weekend roundup included:

17 arrests

80 citations

47 medical patients

31 transferred to local hospitals

Two Surron electric motorcycles were impounded and the riders were cited for riding them illegally and into crowds on Del Playa Drive.

Extra Sheriff patrols will be out again tonight through the weekend in the college town.

There will be many rules in place including a Festival Ordinance with a ban on loud and live music.

Alternative activities by the Recreation and Park Department are set up with a family friendly design around a Pumpkin Patch festival event tonight and Halloween night.