Santa Maria’s Water Supply is Safe Despite False Solicitor Claims

KEYT
By
Published 11:51 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria residents have been continuing to report some solicitors selling water purification products who are claiming the city's water supply is contaminated and unsafe.

Last year, your News Channel reported that these solicitors were also falsely claiming the city would reimburse the purchase of the products being sold.

City officials wish to assure local residents that Santa Maria's water supply is tested on a weekly basis, and it remains safe to consume and use for all purposes.

If residents wish to purchase the water purification products, that is up to them, but the claims of contamination and unsafe supply are unsubstantiated.


Jarrod Zinn

