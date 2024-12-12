Santa Maria warns residents of fraudsters claiming local water is unsafe to sell treatment units

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria issued an alert, in both English and Spanish, for local residents warning them about a new scam targeting area water customers.

Multiple reports have been received that individuals are approaching residents and falsely claiming that the City of Santa Maria's water system is contaminated stated a press release from the City of Santa Maria on Thursday.

The fraudsters specifically advise against drinking or using water without additional treatments and then attempt to sell water treatment units while falsely claiming the City will reimburse the cost detailed the City of Santa Maria.

According to the City of Santa Maria, water systems in the city are safe to drink and use and they are monitored and regularly tested to meet all health and safety requirements.

Members of the public are reminded that City employees will never visit a property without proper identification and any concerns about water quality or safety can be addressed by the City's Utilities Department.

If you or someone you know has been approached by one of these scammers, that information can be reported to the Santa Maria Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-925-0951 extension 2277.