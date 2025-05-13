Santa Barbara Police Increase Bicycle Enforcement after Safety Issues, Injuries and Complaints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After months of concerns, the City of Santa Barbara has enhanced its ordinance to regulate bike riding rules for safety throughout the city. There have been many complaints in the downtown area where accidents and injuries have been reported, along with reckless riding.

The city has authorized police to issue citations to violations that start with a $100 fine – but can go up to $500 based on repeat offenses within a year. There are options to eliminate the fine by attending a class.

The city had issues a notice to the public through social media and other sites.

It says the enforcement is for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Electric bikes and all similar vehicles known as e-conveyance, are regulated in the ordinance. Pocket bikes or smaller motorcycle type vehicles will also be regulated.

The City Council has heard from the public, including business owners with numerous complaints about bike riders in the downtown corridor, doing tricks, wheelies and unsafe maneuvers in areas where pedestrians are walking.

They were also criticized for the perceived lack of enforcement.

The rules include not yielding to pedestrians or vehicles, and operating at an unreasonable speed.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is increasing enforcement actions related to these unsafe operations. Motorcycle officers and bike officers were working in the downtown area Monday. Citations were issued. Some were for bike riders or passengers under the age of 18 who did not have a helmet on.