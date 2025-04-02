Isla Vista Leaders set up many Safer Alternatives for the weekend Deltopia coming up

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - It's an unsanctioned event, but it draws thousands to Isla Vista each year. Deltopia happens mainly on Del Playa Drive.

Isla Vista Community Service District Program Manager Myah Mashhadialiereza is a former UC Santa Barbara student and says using locations blocks away like Little Acorn Park will be a way to lighten the impacts. "We have a band stage in the middle, next to that we will have our mocktail bar and VIP area."

That is surrounded by an area with free tacos (while they last) and locations to "chill out."

"The goal is to meet the community where they are at. If the community wants to have fun and celebrate, then we are going to do the same thing," she said.

The district has been working in collaboration with other agencies and groups to have an alternative to cramming everyone into Del Playa drive, where thousands of people gather everywhere from the street to balconies and sometimes on rooftops. There have been falls and injuries in the past.

The beaches will be closed by the county because it has had unmanageable crowds in the past.

Mashhadialiereza said, "as we know the beaches are completely closed because of past activity and we want everyone to be safe, and that doesn't mean we can't celebrate our community. There are so many healthy sustainable fun ways that we can celebrate Isla Vista and all the amazing talent that we have here that doesn't overwhelm balconies or overwhelmi medical care, we can do that in the park together."

Wednesday afternoon about 1,000 doses of the drug reversal medication NARCAN was distributed by volunteers and the office of County Supervisor Laura Capps.

