New state-of-the-art Harbor Patrol boat launched in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The most high-tech Harbor Patrol boat ever to hit the waters of Santa Barbara is now in service.

Mayor Randy Rowse broke a bottle of champagne on the bow just after 8 a.m. in a coordinated presentation with the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Harbor Patrol officers, city leaders, the Santa Barbara Fire Department and many others.

This will be replacing an aging vessel that has about 25 years on it.

The M2 Catamaran from Moose Boats, is fully equipped as a rescue and marine firefighting vessel. It will also be used in marine law enforcement, emergency medical response, ocean rescue, marine firefighting, search and rescue, and emergency towing operations.

The Harbor Patrol works closely with the police and fire crews on a variety of calls, some that require the vessel to transport the first responders.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is the primary emergency response for the city’s harbor, marina, beaches, and Wharf. The range of coverage is in the near coastal waters from Santa Barbara Point to Loon Point and out to 3 miles. Rescue and mutual aid calls extend the operating area out to Coal Oil Point (near UC Santa Barbara,) Rincon Island (on the Ventura Coast), and out to 12 miles in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The Harbor Patrol also works with the U.S. Coast Guard on certain enforcement and rescue operations in the Santa Barbara Channel when they are called.

