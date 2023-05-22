County’s Search and Rescue Team practices over-the-side rescues off Arroyo Hondo Bridge Sunday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SAR) Team were using the Arroyo Hondo bridge for training on Sunday.

The 100-foot-tall bridge near El Capitan State Beach normally has panoramic views of the Pacific Coast, but Sunday, 18 county SAR members participated in three or four rappels and ascending systems.

Additionally, team members practiced their communication/radio commands mid-climb, safety, situational awareness, and best practices conducting individual subject-based pickoffs.

This training is part of the regular training the SAR Team use to stay sharp when the situation calls for their assistance county-wide.

Team members use twice monthly extended scenario-based trainings, like the one Sunday, as well as multiple open skills training sessions on weekday evenings. Several times a year they attend state and national trainings.

Santa Barbara County's SAR Team is a professional, all-volunteer, unpaid, non-profit {501(c)3} organization that is community supported providing assistance to those in need at the direction of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.