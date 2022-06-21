Skip to Content
Safety
Lifeguards ready for strong summer season on Santa Barbara beaches

Lifeguard services are staffed to deal with the summer surge happening now at Santa Barbara beaches
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The start of summer along with a June warming trend will bring thousands of people to the Santa Barbara waterfront daily. That will no doubt make it a challenging season for lifeguards.

The city of Santa Barbara provides daily ocean lifeguard services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The service is provided on East Beach, West Beach, and Leadbetter Beach.

The city says all Ocean Lifeguards are United States Life Saving Association trained with Professional Rescuer CPR and Advanced First Aid training.

(More details will be added here later today)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

