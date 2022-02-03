Homeless hotel plan ends for those in fire prone areas of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A program to relocated the homeless from fire prone areas in to a hotel has ended.

The Rose Garden Inn at 3643 State Street was used from July until the end of January. The original schedule was going to stop in October but it was extended.

The budget began at $1.6 million.

The plan was to use the site for temporary bridge housing, complete with assistance ranging from health to daily food and eventually for those who qualified, a Section 8 housing voucher followed by a new place to live.

Some of the occupants did not make it through the program.

The city also said some of those who did qualify to get a government assisted unit, were not able to find anything available in the tight and expensive Santa Barbara market.

11 of the homeless in transition were placed in housing.

The city continues to look at other options for the homeless including a new 33-unit tiny house project in the development stages on Santa Barbara Street a block from the Santa Barbara Police headquarters. That will be a collaborative effort and run by Dignity Moves, which specializes in homeless services.

In recent days there have been several small fires in the area of homeless camps along the freeway and railroad track zones.

The city says some of the people who were in the hotel housing program are back on the streets but in touch with outreach workers for on going assistance.

Last May there were 18 homeless area camp fires reported just within the Santa Barbara City limits for that month, prior to the hotel program.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.

(More details and video will be added here later today.)