Oxnard gang member pleads guilty Thursday to 2016 murder

VENTURA, Calif. – A 33-year-old Oxnard gang member pled guilty to the 2016 second-degree murder of Giovanni Vega on Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 33-year-old and an associate entered an Oxnard convenience store on Dec. 8, 2016 and followed Vega out before the gang member shot him four times and fled the scene, detailed the VCSO.

A jogger found Vega's body the following morning near the store and investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle used in the murder, according to the VCSO.

Officers found a firearm tucked in the seat of the getaway vehicle, which led to the 33-year-old's admittance of a special allegation using the gun in the murder, detailed the VCSO.

The Oxnard man's sentencing is scheduled for April 11 and he is expected to be sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison, according to the VCSO.