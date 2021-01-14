Audio of St. Louis County dispatcher’s racist remarks released

National/World

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County released the audio file of racist remarks a county dispatcher said on police radio last weekend.

News 4 was able to obtain the audio after a lawyer sued the county, accusing them of breaking Sunshine laws. County police fought the audio’s release, citing personnel matters.

“For crying out loud, those [expletive] [expletive],” the dispatcher is heard saying in the Jan. 9 transmission.

The context of the comments is still unclear, but the County Police Association claims the dispatcher directed the slur at a fellow employee.

News 4 has confirmed the dispatcher is Mark Peeler, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton’s brother-in-law. He is currently suspended and an internal investigation is ongoing.

Chief Barton has previously denied there’s systemic racism in the department but a recent independent review of the department found a serious racial divide in the ranks.

