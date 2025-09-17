Co-Founder of One805 Previews the Concert on Your Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Known as 'the show you've never seen before, and you'll never see again,' One805LIVE! is happening this Saturday at Kevin Costner's estate in Summerland.

The annual benefit concert raises funds to support first responders in Santa Barbara County, and hosts a spectacular star-stunned lineup.

One805 COO and co-founder, Richard Weston Smith, joined your Morning News to preview how, although weather forecasts for this weekend show possible showers, the show will go on!

Musicial talents Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, The Fray, Alan Parsons Steppenwolf's John Kay, The Car's Elliot Easton, and so many more are scheduled to rock out the stage in Summerland.

"The way we do our shows is just a tremendous mix of different talent. It's not like you have just an opening act and a headliner. We've got sort of 3 headliners and multiple opening acts, so it really is unique. I mean, it's just not a show you'll ever see again, and that's what makes it special," Smith says.

Live music is just the beginning of what folks can look forward to this weekend – the event hosts an online auction full of various prizes and goods you can't get anywhere else.

Folks can bid on prizes varying from restaurant vouchers, tickets to local adventures, spa treatments – but most excitingly – this year's auction features a one-of-a-kind a limited edition, signed Rickenbacker Steppenwolf guitar! The winner of the guitar will also have the opportunity to go backstage and meet the legendary John Kay.

A very small amount of tickets to this weekend's event remain, don't miss out on the chance to see rock 'n' roll legends at Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams estate, and help your community at the same time.

For tickets and more information visit the One805 official website.

