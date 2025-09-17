Hot Wednesday, tracking moderate rain through Friday

We have one more day of heat Wednesday before the rain moves in! Expect a clearing marine layer but an increase in mid to high level clouds. Temperatures hold into he 80s, 90s and triple digits. Make sure to practice heat safety and avoid strenuous activity during peak heating hours. Winds begin to pick up later tonight and the first wave of moisture will make it feel muggy. The First Alert Weather Center is watching out for a 36 hour period of rainfall. Pop up isolated cells are likely after midday and will bring some short bursts of heavy rain inland with the possibility of rain along the beaches. Once the sun sets, the real wall of rain arrives. It will be a messy commute tonight with strong winds, downed trees and localized flooding possible. Overnight into tomorrow morning will be some of the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds, stay home is possible!

Expect slick roadways and a hazardous morning commute Thursday. Steady light to moderate rainfall continues throughout the day, with heavier downpours expected, the south facing coastline will receive the most amount of rainfall with my forecast calling for 2 inches or more. The rest of the region is set for about an inch and a half to an inch and three quarters, however models typically underplay south storm systems and the possibility of 3 inches is possible. Mountainous areas will get the most rainfall and mudslides near burn scar areas are possible. Watch out for downed trees, power lines and palm fronds in the roadways. Dry lightning may speak wildfires, the National Weather Service is stating that fire risk is high, even though the rainfall will be drenching.

The next pulse of rain arrives Friday. More wet weather and localized flooding is possible. Travel safely when headed out to work or school! Most of the area will add another half an inch to an inch or rainfall early Friday morning. We begin to dry out by Friday evening with the sun peaking through and winds dying off. Dry weather with small chances of pop up showers are possible this weekend. Temperatures begin to slowly rebound and. by Monday of next week we are back to our normal pattern of sunny skies and temperatures near 75.