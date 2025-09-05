LucStrong Foundation Director Talks to The Morning News about Sickle Cell Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, a time to recognize a disease that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and rigid.

The LucStrong Foundation, a nonprofit based in Ventura County, helps children living with sickle cell disease. JD Slajchert, Director of Relationship Development for the foundation, joined the Morning News to share what this month means to him and to highlight upcoming events.

“Sickle Cell Awareness Month is September, so a big part of what I’m doing this entire month is talking about this illness and my connection to it,” Slajchert said. “My good friend Luke tragically passed away from sickle cell disease and I ended up writing my first book about him, called Moonflower. That propelled and gave me the platform to speak about this illness a lot and give a voice to Luke and all the things he stood for in my life.”

Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that predominantly affects the African American community. “I myself too, when I met Luke, I’d never heard of it, which is fairly common,” Slajchert said. “It’s a genetic illness people are born with and the only known cure is a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.”

The foundation provides financial support for children undergoing those transplants. “That’s why every single dollar we raise is really necessary, huge and important,” Slajchert said.

On Sept. 13, the foundation will host its annual poker tournament and gala fundraiser. “Anyone is welcome,” Slajchert said. “You can sign up on LukeStrong.org. I’ll be there speaking, along with a UCLA physician who will also share updates.”

Looking ahead, Slajchert said he will deliver a TEDx talk in November in Greenville, South Carolina, and early conversations are underway about producing a documentary.

“It’s year nine now of us at the foundation, and we’re excited to bring a really strong event together,” he said. “I’ve been such a strong ally and advocate because it doesn’t affect people that look like me necessarily, so trying to educate and bring people who don’t know anything about it along for this education is very important.”