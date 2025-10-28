Central Coast Winemakers Stay Optimistic Amidst Slow Wine Market & Late Harvest

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – You won't see a worried look on the faces of many Central Coast winemakers as they are well into their 2025 harvest and seeing a very good yield.

Many were talking about the global shift in the demand for wine recently trending down from the past, but they are still actively going after their vines and say cycles are traditional in this business.

Owner of Andrew Murray Vineyards, Andrew Murray said at the mid-October Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival, "we've got so much fruit ripe. We've got 60 percent of our fruit coming in in the next week."

Despite mixed reviews from other regions or talk of a glut of grapes he says, "we're growing. I don't buy into the negativity. We bought a new brand, old brand, Qupe last year and it is up, up, up. I see blue skies," he said.

Steve Clifton the winemaker at Vega Vineyards said, it is the "longest, mildest, coolest summer we have had since 2010 and all the way back to 2005."

He also notes, what ever the weather or demand, the region can pivot. After three decades of experience, Clifton says, "Santa Barbara County has the most diverse wines in one place in the world." At festivals and other events he knows there are new wine fans of this region coming in all the time. "It is a beverage that should make every meal better and make every conversation better."

The wine industry has many economic benefits that aren't always realized during a weekend visit to a tasting room. That includes the boost to the overall economy including hotel stays, restaurant visits, transportation companies and thousands of jobs from the fields to the front desks at resorts.

