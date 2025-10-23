Santa Barbara Waterfront Department Scores FEMA Reimbursement in Excess of $2-million

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - At a time when funding issues are washing out some of the Santa Barbara financial safety net, a big check is on the way from the federal government.

Between 2022 and 2024 there were historic storms and directional swells that pushed tons of sand into the parking areas from the Yacht club to the Harbor West Parking lot, along with destruction of the asphalt in many areas.

It left the area vulnerable to more storms and damage, to not just businesses in the area, but the U.S. Coast Guard offices.

Santa Barbara Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire told the Harbor commission recently a request for repair cost reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are approved.

He says the impact was and repairs at the time were "enormous."

In just days, at the time, "one of the larger actions was to install a 400 foot rock revetment. This was critical," he said.

"This revetment followed a previously designed plan." That sped up the process to defend the property.

The process to go after FEMA money "is long and tedious and takes a huge amount of staff time," said Wiltshire.

All along they were unsure about the results.

"We heard back from FEMA and they are going to reimburse us roughly for $2-million of the $2.6-million in claims," said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire called it "a huge win for the Waterfront department."

This week, the City Finance Committee received a report showing overall revenues are trending down and expenses are going up.

