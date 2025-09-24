Big Makeover Taking Over Santa Barbara’s Downtown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara is kicking off a major effort to revitalize its downtown, with the official launch of the Downtown Improvement Association set for Thursday.

Crews are already pressure-washing sidewalks and refreshing landscaping along State Street to make the corridor more welcoming. A storefront beautification program will transform empty windows into showcases for local artists, while a pilot project will reimagine outdoor dining with elevated “pedlets.”

City leaders say the improvements aim to boost foot traffic, support businesses, and create a more vibrant experience for visitors and residents alike.

