Santa Barbara Artists Invited to Transform Empty Storefronts Into Public Art

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Downtown Santa Barbara is turning vacant storefronts into canvases for creativity with a new art initiative.

Local artists, photographers, and designers are invited to submit original work that will be enlarged and displayed on empty downtown windows as part of a beautification program.

Each selected artist will receive a $250 honorarium and full credit on their work.

The project is part of a broader revitalization effort led by the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, aiming to make unused spaces more welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Submissions are open through September 5, 2025.

More details and guidelines are available at www.downtownsb.org/discover/windows.

