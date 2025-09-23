Santa Barbara City Council denies appeal to Hilton expansion project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)The Santa Barbara City Council voted to deny an appeal, filed on behalf of UNITE HERE Local 11, of the Planning Commission's approval to the 633 East Cabrillo Blvd. Hotel Expansion Project.

The vote without Oscar Guitierrez in attendance was unanimous.

Hospitality workers with union and their supporters wore red shirts used their public comment time to talk about the lack of affordable accommodations at the Moxy that was originally a hostel built by the Parker family.

They also talked about the lack of affordable rooms citywide.

Their attorney Jordan Sisson said they are looking their options moving forward.

"The city is not getting their low cost accommodations, but we will live to fight another day and we will leave it at that." said Sisson

City staff told the council the sale of the Moxy property and agreements made decades ago allow Santa Barbara largest hotel to expand.

One councilmember described the hostel as a glamping hostel when it opened as it was nicer than most.

The Moxy Santa Barbara on E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone is pet friendly hotel with rooms rates between $270-630 a night.

The Hilton Beachfront Santa Barbara plan calls for 73 rooms, a pool, spa, lounge and bar, intended for a different demographic than the original portion of the hotel built by the late actor and developer Fess Parker.

The Mayor said there is still hope for affordable accommodations at other locations down the road.

"These hotels produce a lot of revenue in terms of T.O.T. sales tax and property tax, so on the balance, when you talk about things like affordable housing, affordable accommodations these are going to add into those funds and help us do those things," said Rowse.

Some of the young members of Local 11 said they did know the history of the hotel or Fess Parkers Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone fame.

The Fess Parker changed its name to Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort 8 years ago.

Longtime locals said Fess Parker left his mark on the community and they fondly remember special occasions held at the hotel.

The Parker family and their representatives chose not to comment following the vote.

They did not say when work would begin.

But the extension is slated for the portion of the property that is currently used to play pickleball.

Your News Channel will have more on the denial of the appeal and the project tonight on the news.