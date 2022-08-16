Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. - The Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion to the already existing 360-room hotel.

The plan also includes an adult pool, spa, fire pit, lounge and bar.

The property is currently one of the few convention-style hotels in the Santa Barbara area.

The main area for the expansion will be in the Northwest corner of the site by Calle Cesar Chavez Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Drawings have been submitted to the City of Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Commission for a review Wednesday.

The property was opened in 1986 by the late actor Fess Parker in collaboration with the Red Lion Hotel chain.

It went through an extensive community review and a legal challenge. Mountain views were a key concern from the community members pushing back against the size and scale of the hotel. The plan also included the development of the Chase Palm Park extension and an open space nearby where another hotel has been in the planning stages for years.

The hotel went through $14-million in renovations in 2018 when it was rebranded as the Hilton Beachfront Resort.

It is often the site for many community events, non-profit ceremonies and weddings.