New Parking Systems Potentially Coming to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A proposed change in an ordinance will allow the City of Santa Barbara to buy and use new parking systems.

This will likely mean the driver who is in a downtown lot will go to a machine after parking and not have a ticket that is used at a kiosk by the exit.

The change means the ordinance language will have to be changed. It specifying says now that fees must be paid prior to exiting a parking lot to either an attendant or by mail.

The city report says the change provides for "the ability to have modern payment systems while improving parking operations."

The City’s Downtown Parking Lots can then use a pay-on-foot system, similar to the system used in the Waterfront parking lots, in the Helena Lot located in the Funk Zone. This is where the driver goes to a posted machine and enters in the number of hours they plan to be parked, then pay with a credit card.

The city says the change will allow for the pilot of pay-on-foot parking in the Helena Parking Lot. The ability to receive payment for parking in this lot is estimated to bring in $75,000 in revenue annually. The success of the pilot payment system demonstrates the potential to implement the self-service payment model in all Downtown Parking surface parking lots to reduce operating costs.

