Solid Sunshine Heats Up Businesses After a Simmering Summer Season in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The summer season is finally heating up for many businesses after a moderate weather pattern since June.

Ocean water temperatures are coming in about 65 degrees and people going in and out of the water said Thursday was the warmest they had experienced in recent memory.

Earlier in the summer, there were several days that were below the average temperature and lingering fog. That's all changing now.

The current heat wave has had temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s in coastal cities. Over 100 degrees in the Santa Ynez and San Fernando Valleys. Causing some residents to look for a cooler place, like the Central Coast waterfront.

For businesses specializing in water sports, it is bringing out more customers – both local residents and tourists. They are renting paddle boards, kayaks, jet skies and surf boards. Those can be located on the beach west of Stearns Wharf, in the harbor, and at the Santa Barbara Landing.

Outside cafes near the ocean and elsewhere in the coastal cities also are seeing better business compared to days that were gloomy or overcast until the middle of the afternoon.

They are expecting this pattern to ramp up through the weekend with the temperatures still staying high.

Unfortunately for some of the travelers and businesses, school is underway in many areas, which has changed the summer vacation travel patterns.

They are still hoping for a wave of European travelers, which come in stronger numbers in the fall.

