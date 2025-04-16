Santa Barbara County works to Make Ends Meet despite looming Federal Funding Issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's an uncertain future, but it needs a roadmap. That's what Santa Barbara County is doing now with its preliminary budget workshops.

Currently, the preliminary budget is projected to be $1.69 billion.

The county report says, department heads are presenting preliminary budgets, significant operational changes, anticipated accomplishments, future goals, proposed service level reductions, and budget expansion requests.

Earlier this week, the first set of departments came forward including the Sheriff, Fire Department, District Attorney and Public Defender.

Today, the County Health Department and Public Works are among the agencies speaking to the board.

The outlook has no expanded staff sizes except from the Sheriff’s Office.

Financial adjustments include the increased use of salary savings, and in the case of Social Services, significant deletion of vacant positions. The county says this does not mean that departments have no additional needs or wants.

For the Social Service Department, there was a $14.2 million projected gap identified during budget development a few months ago. The department closed $10.8 million of that gap by un-funding vacant positions; deferring capital projects, maintenance and hardware replacements; and eliminating external trainings.

A $3.4 million funding gap for Social Services remains heading into budget workshops, which the CEO recommends funding with one-time funding from the General Fund to allow the department time to reduce operating costs over the next fiscal year.

There still may be staff cuts ahead depending on solutions found in the meetings and also other funding resource options, if any.

The county is also planning to streamline housing-related permitting and processes.

That includes:

• Development of a local preference housing program

• Collaborating with employers and developers on the development of workforce and farmworker housing • Identifying financial incentives for the creation of affordable housing

• Creating pre-approved plans for accessory dwelling units to reduce permitting timelines and fees for those who use them

• Completion of zoning ordinance amendment updates to facilitate housing in multi-family and commercial zone districts

While the design phase for the Northern Branch Jail expansion has been fully funded in prior fiscal years, construction costs are anticipated to be over $178.8 million and will need to be funded through a debt issuance, expected in FY 2026-27, with anticipated annual debt service of $12.4 million over 30 years.

The preliminary budget includes appropriations that advance countywide initiatives, such as improving access to inpatient mental health care treatment.

The Community Services Department has budgeted for variety of updates across parks, campgrounds, trails, and open spaces, including pavement repairs at Goleta Beach Park, initiation of development at Vandenberg Village Park, ballfield lighting at Orcutt Community Park, waterline upgrades and amphitheater renovations at Cachuma Lake, bridge replacement at Tuckers Grove Park (Santa Antonio Creek), and restroom and infrastructure improvements at Rincon Park.

(more details, photos and video will be added here later today.)