Summer season crowds work around Santa Claus Lane construction detour to get to shops and the beach

CARPINTERIA, Calif.- The Highway 101 construction project in Carpinteria which includes bridge replacements has traffic detoured or rerouted in a popular access point to Santa Claus Lane, just as the summer season starts.

The area is known for its unique small-town beach access, quaint shops and restaurants.

During the construction to improve the freeway corridor, there are many changes to the routes in and out of Santa Claus Lane. Workers at times are controlling traffic, one-way, in each direction.

The beach area is still open, although some parking is limited.

Business owners are getting the word out to their loyal customers and those driving through the area, that they are open.

That includes Westerlay Orchids, Thario's, the Padaro Beach Grill, the Garden Market, A-Frame Surf and and several other stores.

Business owners and their marketing team have been encouraging the public to come to the area with these directions:

Directions from 101 Northbound — To find Santa Claus Lane (beaches, shopping & restaurants) from points south, exit at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. Turn left under the bridge and then left on Santa Claus Lane to find the beach, shops and restaurants. To find the beauty of the Westerlay Orchids Showroom and other curated nurseries and gardens, turn right off the freeway to Via Real where the plant life is plentiful.

Directions from 101 Southbound — To find Santa Claus Lane from points north, exit Padaro Lane and make a left. Turn right onto Via Real and travel 2 miles. Take a right toward Padaro and Santa Claus Lane. Left on The Lane brings you to the beach, shops and restaurants. While on your journey via your Southbound detour keep an eye out for the beautiful Westerlay Orchids Showroom which will be on the left side of Via Real.

