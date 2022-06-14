Santa Barbara Hospitality Career Fair timing perfect for recent graduates

GOLETA, Calif.-The last time Visit Santa Barbara hosted a career fair Rosario Terrazas was looking for a job, this time she is working the career fair on behalf of her new Hotel Californian employer.

She started her job as the hotel's Talent and Culture Manager this week.

Visit Santa Barbara's Beth Olson said the timing is right for recent high school and college grads.

One participant said he isn't looking for a job, he is looking for a career.

That is what many of the company representatives on hand wanted to hear.

Participants included dozens of hotels, restaurants and the Metropolitan Transit District and CalCareers.

CalCareers links applicants to work for the state. One of the job openings is with the lottery.

MTD's Hilary Blackerby said they need drivers and will pay them while they train them.

Other participating businesses included the MOXI museum, The Montecito Club, and the Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta that offered a ballroom for the event.

The job applications have also gone high tech with QR codes.

And the starting salaries in the $20-30 range did not go unnoticed.

One new high school grad came with his father who said he is interested in getting a second job.

San Marcos High grad Juan Torres said he will be applying for a summer job.

And it appears he has plenty of opportunities to choose from.

For more information visit SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair

