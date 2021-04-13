Indo China Market in Goleta ransacked overnight, suffers big loss

Money and Business

GOLETA, Calif. - Theives hit the Indo China Market in Goleta early this morning according to the owners. A heavy financial loss has been reported.

Video shows four to five suspects entering the store just after 4 a.m. at 6831 Hollister Ave.

They used a hammer to break in through the glass at the entrance.

The suspects also broke an interior door to an office.

They reportedly got a safe with valuable business and personal contents and a large amount of cash.

Investigators from the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department were on the scene quickly but the suspects were gone within minutes.

No descriptions have been released.

Area surveillance is being checked nearby in the Target shopping center and the Jack-in-the Box drive thru.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-12, KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, video and pictures will be added here later today.)