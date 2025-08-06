Oarward Bound Rower and Santa Barbara High Grad Missing Following Rowing Accident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara High School grad James "Dingo" Dominguez, 58, was in intense training to be part of the first ever Oarward Bound team to row 16,000 miles across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean to bring awareness and raise money for non-profits including the Wounded Warrior Project.

The back-to-back ocean journey was set to leave Morocco this November and arrive in Tanzania in 2027.

But Dominguez' twin brother Jerry and his older brother Armando are now searching for the former Marine's remains.

They received call about a big wave storm that capsized the boat he was onboard while training on Flathead Lake in Western Montana on July 15th. His brother Armando says the crew may have lost control as they were heading southbound.

Two people were successfully rescued, but the search and rescue for Dominguez was called off by officials in the area.

Now family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a private search and recovery effort.

They plan to rent a search boat with a waterproof drone.

Dominguez, who graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1985, was recently married and living in San Diego.

His wife's life is in limbo without proof of he husband's death.

The search for Dominguez is yet another tragedy to hit the family. Family members said they are related to the man fatally stabbed on State Street during Fiesta.

Dominguez' family is conducting their own search and resuce for their loved one. The GoFundMe page created by Dominguez' twin brother Jerry reads:

"Our efforts were temporarily postponed due to limited equipment and resources, but the search will soon be back on — and I plan to be back out on the lake to assist personally."

